Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageTurkey denounces Israel's decision over Hebron monitoring

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Turkey has "strongly" condemned Israel's decision not to renew the mandate of an international monitoring group in the occupied West Bank city of Hebron.

"We strongly condemn Israel's unilateral termination of the mandate of the 'Temporary International Presence in Hebron' (TIPH) ... and expect this political decision to be reversed," the Turkish foreign ministry said in a statement late on Friday.

The Temporary International Presence in Hebron (TIPH) was established after a massacre of Palestinians in 1994.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday he would not extend its mandate, accusing it of bias.

Ankara, however, dismissed the Israeli claim.

"We decisively reject the allegation that the TIPH has been working against Israel, which is presented by Israel as a justification for its decision."

In a series of Twitter posts on Saturday, Omer Celik, spokesman for the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), slammed the Israeli move as a "new step to cover up illegalities" and said it must be condemned.

"This Israeli step shows new aggressions are in the planning," he said, urging the world "to be more careful" about the situation in Hebron.

Turkey has observers in the Norway-led team tasked with promoting security for Palestinians in Hebron, which is holy to both Muslims and Jews and has been a flashpoint in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Palestinian and European officials have also expressed concern and regret over the Israeli decision.

More about Israel, Palestinians, Conflict, Hebron, Turkey
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Catholic migrants in the UAE abuzz ahead of pope's visit
Cannabis industry boosts demand for jobs
An undersea plague is obliterating a key ocean species
Refugees struggle for work amid Greek jobs drought
Snopes drops fact checking arrangement with Facebook
Iran in 'successful test' of new cruise missile on revolution anniversary
Review: Donna Missal releases beautiful 'This Time' album Special
FedEx worker found dead in Illinois as temperatures plummet
Bitcoin appears to be consolidating just above $3,400
Venezuelan air force general declares allegiance to Guaido: video