Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageTurkey denies giving 'any kind of audio tape' on Khashoggi to US

Listen | Print
By AFP     55 mins ago in World

Turkey on Friday denied giving "any kind of audio tape" from the investigation into the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo or any American official.

"It is out of the question for Turkey to give any kind of audio tape to Pompeo or any other US official," said Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, two days after meeting with the US's top diplomat for talks in Ankara.

Turkey's pro-government press has reported that Turkey has an audio recording that proves the alleged murder of Khashoggi at the consulate and that he was tortured before his death.

The existence of the tape has never been confirmed on the record by Turkish officials.

ABC News, quoting a senior Turkish official, reported Thursday that during his visit to Turkey this week Pompeo heard this audio and was shown a transcript of the recording. But Pompeo denied the report.

"I've seen no tape. I’ve seen no –- or I've heard no tape. I’ve seen no transcript," he told reporters during a trip to Latin America.

Cavusoglu, like other Turkish officials, stopped short of revealing details of the investigation but vowed they would be shared in due course.

"We will share the results to emerge with the entire world. It is out of the question for us to share this or that information with any country," he said, quoted by the state-run Anadolu news agency.

More about Turkey, Saudi, Diplomacy, Tape
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Khashoggi: From Saudi royal insider to open critic
Italy's model migrant town struggles to survive
GE launches next generation wind turbine
A city in China may soon have a second moon in its evening sky
From the subway to the orchestra, the virtuoso sound of Venezuela's exiles
Review: Elton John masterful at Madison Square Garden in New York City Special
S.Africa divers risk all to poach marine delicacies for China diners
An hour after pot made legal Winnipeg cops issue a ticket
'Not worthy of rape' deputy says she fears for Brazil under a president Bolsonaro
Brazen Taliban attack threatens Afghan peace talks, stability