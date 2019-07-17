Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageTurkey court acquits RSF representative of 'terror propaganda'

Listen | Print
By AFP     54 mins ago in World

An Istanbul court on Wednesday acquitted the Turkey representative for Reporters Without Borders (RSF) and two other campaigners on charges of making "terror propaganda" for Kurdish militants, an AFP correspondent said.

Spectators in the courtroom erupted into applause after the acquittals of RSF representative Erol Onderoglu, rights activist Sebnem Korur Fincanci and journalist Ahmet Nesin.

Only Fincanci attended the hearing while Onderoglu and Nesin were abroad.

They were accused of making "terror propaganda" on behalf of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) after guest-editing pro-Kurdish Turkish newspaper Ozgur Gundem.

The three risked 14 years in jail.

The newspaper was raided and permanently shut down in August 2016, accused of links with the PKK which has waged an insurgency against the Turkish state since 1984.

The three campaigners were detained for a short period in 2016, and can now apply for financial compensation for time spent in jail.

The case triggered international alarm over press freedom in Turkey with activists claiming the climate for media had deteriorated under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

RSF said on Twitter it was "deeply relieved" by the acquittals but called for another trial due to begin against Onderoglu later this year to be scrapped.

"Three years of absurd proceedings was already a form of unjust punishment. AND a new trial against Erol will start on 7 November. These charges must be dropped!" RSF said.

After the acquittal, Fincanci told AFP that she was "very surprised".

"I don't know how to react! Unfortunately we spent an unnecessary amount of time in jail, it's a shame," she said, adding: "It was the only decision possible, but there should not have been a trial in the first place."

RSF chief Christophe Deloire said on Twitter that the verdict was a "great victory for justice and press freedom, both of which are violated on a daily basis... It represents a huge hope for all the journalists who remain arbitrarily detained."

RSF ranks Turkey 157th out of 180 countries for press freedom.

The P24 press freedom website says 140 journalists are behind bars in Turkey, most of them detained under a two-year state of emergency imposed after a failed coup in 2016.

More about Turkey, Media, Rights, Kurds, Trial
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Internet a lifeline for Venezuela's embattled independent media
India-Pakistan spy case ruling due at world court
Bitcoin continues a steep decline as it plunges below $10,000
Australia's onshore refugees stuck in legal limbo
Coach Mike Murray talks about aquatics, coaching and USA Swimming Special
Op-Ed: The case for saving man's greatest technological achievement
El Chapo awaits life in prison sentence by US judge
Trial of 'El Chapo': rare glimpse inside the drug world
Saudis and Houthis reach a deal on the port of Hodeidah in Yemen
Olympic swimmer Lilly King to compete for Cali Condors in the ISL