After four years working "under fire" and interviewing almost 50,000 witnesses, Tunisia's commission tasked with serving justice to victims of half a century of dictatorship is poised to submit its recommendations.

Set up in 2014 following the 2011 revolution and in the wake of dictator Zine el Abidine Ben Ali's fall, the Truth and Dignity Institute has a mission to "reveal the truth about the human rights violations" in Tunisia between 1955 and 2013.

In its final act, the commission will submit its recommendations to Tunisia's leadership.

The first version is to be delivered at a public event on Friday and Saturday, before the full report is submitted by December 31.

The government, with the assistance of a parliamentary follow-up committee, will have one year to draw up an action plan based on the recommendations.

The commission's task was to collect and disseminate testimonies, send some of those suspected of rape, murder, torture or corruption to specialised courts, and recommend measures to prevent any recurrence.

Operating in the only Arab Spring country which has kept to a democratic path since the 2011 revolt, its mandate has also been to seek national reconciliation through a revival of the North African state's collective memory.

The commission, whose mandate was extended in the spring until the end of 2018, has been studying more than 60,000 complaints and has this year sent dozens of cases to the courts.

Over the past four years, the panel has heard harrowing testimony from victims of torture in jail, some of which has been aired to large television audiences.

"From the very start we've worked under fire and come up against difficulties, due to the absence of political will," commission official Khaled Krichi told AFP.

He said demands for the handover of judicial cases involving corruption had been rejected, as well as for archive materials from the interior ministry on prisoners who had suffered torture.

A contested amnesty law passed in 2017 cleared some officials suspected of administrative corruption.

The commission also faced political resistance with the return of former regime leaders to power, internal disputes as well as the lack of cooperation by state institutions.

- 25,000 eligible for compensation -

Thirteen specialised courts have been set up and started work at the end of May on dozens of cases submitted by the commission.

Twenty trials are under way, mostly of victims of the 2011 revolution and of Islamist and leftist opposition figures tortured under the rule of Ben Ali or his predecessor Habib Bourguiba.

A court in Gabes, southern Tunisia, at the opening on May 29, 2018 of the trial for the 1991 murder and torture of opposition Islamist, Kamal Matmati STRINGER, AFP/File

Krichi said settlements have been reached in 10 cases of financial corruption involving former regime figures, including that of Slim Chiboub, a son-in-law of Ben Ali, who has agreed to pay back 307 million dinars ($113 million).

The state, however, faced with accusations of torture and sexual violence, has rejected 1,000 demands for "reconciliation" with the victims.

A row has also broken out over compensation cases, with members of parliament claiming the costs would bankrupt the state and that many claims were designed to benefit supporters of Islamist movement Ennahdha.

At the end of November, the commission drew up criteria for compensation that exclude those with post-2011 government or parliamentary posts.

Around 25,000 people are eligible to compensation from the Al-Karama (Dignity) Fund established in 2014, according to Krichi.

It is being financed by donations, a percentage of the funds recovered through settlements and a one-time government grant of 10 million dinars ($3.7 million).