article imageTsipras replaces migration minister in Greek reshuffle

Listen | Print
By AFP     8 hours ago in World

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras in a cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday replaced migration minister Yannis Mouzalas, who oversaw Athens' response to the migrant crisis of 2015.

Mouzalas, 62, was a regular critic of the European Union's migration policy after hundreds of thousands of migrants crossed from Turkey, putting further financial strain on Greece's debt-laden economy.

"This is a small change to the government team," government spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopolous said, adding that Tsipras "warmly thanked Mouzalas for his contribution".

Replacing Mouzalas in the politically sensitive role will be Dimitris Vitsas, former deputy defence minister and a member of Tspiras' left-wing Syriza party.

The reshuffle followed the dismissal of junior labour minister Rania Antonopoulos and the resignation of her husband, economy minister Dimitri Papadimitriou, after they were accused of accepting a lodging stipend of more than 1,000 euros ($1,200) a month for two years despite their personal wealth.

