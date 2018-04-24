Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageTrump wipes dandruff off visiting French President Macron

Listen | Print
By AFP     56 mins ago in World

President Donald Trump on Tuesday made a show of flicking dandruff from the suit collar of visiting French President Emmanuel Macron, saying it was a sign of the two leaders' "very special relationship."

Trump made the surprise gesture as Macron, the first foreign leader to be honored with a state visit in Washington since Trump took office 15 months ago, stood at his side for a photo opportunity in the White House's Oval Office.

"We have a very special relationship, in fact I'll get that little piece of dandruff off... We have to make him perfect, he is perfect," Trump said to a laughing Macron.

More about USA, Diplomacy, Offbeat, France
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Amazon expanding home delivery to put packages inside your car
Deadly Toronto van crash: What we know
Libya's women footballers struggle on and off pitch
Sea of solar panels turns Mexican desert green
The UK dance company putting a new spin on the art
In Iraq, ex-sports stars seek to shake up politics
Canada van massacre driver charged with murder
Facebook unveils appeal process for when it removes posts
Van plows into Toronto crowd in 'deliberate' act, leaving 10 dead
Armenia unites to mark Ottoman massacres after leader quits