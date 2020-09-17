Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageTrump will not attend UN General Assembly in person

Listen | Print
By AFP     59 mins ago in World

US President Donald Trump will not attend next week's UN General Assembly gathering in person, his chief of staff told journalists aboard Air Force One Thursday, according to a pool report.

The decision marks an about-face for Trump, who last month said he wanted to deliver his speech in the General Assembly hall in New York, even if other world leaders are staying away due to the coronavirus pandemic.

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows ended the debate once and for all, telling reporters en route to Wisconsin, where Trump was to hold a campaign rally, that the president would not physically attend the General Assembly's 75th session, which will take place mainly by videoconference due to the health crisis.

The main part of this year's UNGA, when world leaders take turns to give speeches, runs through the week starting September 21 and ends on September 29.

In opening remarks Tuesday, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres emphasized this year's focus on the global response to the coronavirus pandemic plus "peace and security, disarmament, human rights, gender equality and sustainable development."

More about Un, US, Diplomacy, Politics, Trump
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Review: Mondo Duplantis shatters outdoor world record, clears 6.15 meters Special
Melting permafrost reveals first-ever preserved Ice Age cave bear
Pompeo pitches US business over China in Suriname, Guyana
Abrahm Devine talks about DC Trident, ISL, digital age, success Special
Battle for Italy's far-right crown in Tuscany-led elections
Ryan Murphy talks about LA Current, commonalities among champions Special
Paw-ly in the pandemic: pets can catch virus from owners
Half of Covid patients in Irish study suffer ongoing fatigue
Op-Ed: 'Sentiment analysis' enters the deadly maze of psych technologies
Op-Ed: Trump — Austrians live in 'forest cities' with 'explosive trees'