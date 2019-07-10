Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageTrump warns Iran sanctions will 'soon be increased substantially'

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in Politics

President Donald Trump warned Wednesday that sanctions against Iran would soon be "increased substantially" after Tehran said it had exceeded a limit on enriched uranium reserves under a 2015 nuclear deal abandoned by Washington.

"Iran has long been secretly 'enriching,' in total violation of the terrible 150 Billion Dollar deal made by John Kerry and the Obama Administration," Trump said on Twitter.

"Remember, that deal was to expire in a short number of years. Sanctions will soon be increased, substantially!"

Former secretary of state Kerry spearheaded the diplomacy that led to the 2015 accord between Iran and world powers, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The deal promised sanctions relief, economic benefits and an end to international isolation in return for stringent curbs on the Islamic republic's nuclear program.

But Tehran says it has lost patience with perceived inaction by European countries more than a year after Trump pulled the United States out of the agreement, reimposing stinging sanctions.

Tehran announced on Monday it had surpassed 4.5 percent uranium enrichment -- above the 3.67 percent limit under the accord -- though still far below the 90 percent necessary for military purposes.

President Hassan Rouhani said in May that Iran would roll back its commitments under the deal in stages every 60 days in an effort to force the other parties to deliver on their side of the bargain.

As tensions rose, the United States dispatched a naval carrier, bombers and extra troops to the region to counter perceived threats from Iran.

Trump said last month he had called off a retaliatory military strike against Iran at the last minute after the Islamic republic shot down a US drone that it said had crossed into its airspace, a claim denied by Washington.

More about Iran, Nuclear, Diplomacy, Trump
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Merkel says 'very well' despite third shaking spell
Cherie Oakley talks 'Work It,' Radio Disney and Michael Buble Special
Ukraine inaugurates giant dome over destroyed Chernobyl reactor
British inventor Dyson pays $54 mln for Singapore's priciest penthouse
Daytime actors to appear at Tarrytown for 'Summer Fever' event
Review: Olivia Rose Keegan exits 'Days of Our Lives' as Claire Brady Special
Manila says first Filipino 'suicide bomber' behind last month's attack
Netanyahu warns Israel's jets 'can reach' Iran
'Alexa, my head hurts': UK health service signs up Amazon
Spain court rules 43-year-old man is son of Julio Iglesias