Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageTrump urges India, Pakistan to 'work it out'

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in Politics

US President Donald Trump said Wednesday he encouraged India and Pakistan to work out their differences in separate meetings with their prime ministers this week.

"I said, 'Fellas, work it out. Just work it out,'" Trump told a news conference after attending the UN General Assembly.

"Those are two nuclear countries. They've gotta work it out," he said.

Tensions have soared this year between India and Pakistan, which have fought three full-fledged wars, two over the divided Himalayan territory of Kashmir.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month revoked the Muslim-majority region's autonomy and imposed a clampdown that has snapped off most internet and cellular communications to ordinary people.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has urged the United States to take up Kashmir, but India has long refused outside mediation.

Trump showed his support on Sunday for Modi by attending a rally with him before Indian-Americans in Houston, where the Hindu nationalist leader accused Pakistan of fomenting extremism.

More about Un, Summit, India, Pakistan, US
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Rocket blasts off carrying first Arab to ISS
Cats are securely bonded to their people: New research
'Mafia-style' call shows Trump asked Ukraine to probe rival
Review: Alter Bridge puts on upbeat rock show in New York City Special
More chores for Amazon's Alexa, and a new (celebrity) voice
UN calls for 'Global Green New Deal' to boost world economy
Russian 'advisers' train new Syrian battalion
Report: Accelerating insurance innovation
US treasure hunter's dig in Chile runs into trouble
Kristalina Georgieva named IMF managing director