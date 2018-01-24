Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageTrump urges Erdogan to 'de-escalate' Syria fighting

Listen | Print
By AFP     9 hours ago in World

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday urged his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan to limit his forces' assault against a Kurdish enclave in northern Syria, the White House said.

In a telephone call, Trump called on Erdogan to "de-escalate" the attack on Afrin and expressed concern about "the destructive and false" anti-American rhetoric emanating from Turkey.

Over the weekend Turkish forces backed by local Syrian Arab fighters launched an incursion into Afrin, a border canton administered by a local Kurdish-led council and defended by the YPG militia.

United States forces work with and support the YPG in the east of Syria, where Kurdish fighters form the backbone of the local force that drove the Islamic State group out of its "capital" Raqa.

But Turkey sees the entire YPG group as a "terrorist" faction of the banned PKK Kurdish guerrilla government which has been fighting a deadly insurgency inside Turkey for three decades.

Kurdish leaders have demanded that the United States rein in Turkey, a NATO ally, and vowed to resist its cross-border operation.

According to a White House statement, Trump "urged Turkey to de-escalate, limit its military actions, and avoid civilian casualties and increases to displaced persons and refugees.

"He urged Turkey to exercise caution and to avoid any actions that might risk conflict between Turkish and American forces," it added.

The US has more than 2,000 special forces and support troops inside Syria, mainly east of the Euphrates in an area also controlled by the YPG but separate from Afrin, which is west of the river.

More about Syria, Conflict, Turkey, Kurds, Trump
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Now defeated, Iraq's most feared jihadists await their fate
Ethiopia's leading opposition figure warns of unrest if dialogue fails
Interview: k.d. lang talks North American 'Ingénue Redux' tour Special
Meet Ashley Budinick: Dance captain of 'Sesame Street Live!' Special
US calls for South Sudan arms embargo after failed truce
Cars, castles and communism: things to know about the Czech Republic
Benedict Cumberbatch will host 2018 Laureus World Sports Awards
Canada gets behind Emerging Renewable Power Program
Larry Nassar, a sexual predator disguised as a healer
North Korean Olympic ice hockey players arrive in South