Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageTrump to withdraw US from 'Open Skies' treaty

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in Politics

President Donald Trump plans to withdraw the United States from the Open Skies Treaty, a key defense pact with Russia designed to improve transparency and confidence between the superpowers, the New York Times reported Thursday.

Trump plans to inform Moscow on Friday that the United States will pull out of the pact, which is rooted in Cold War efforts to prevent a conflict between the two countries.

The Times said the move could be a prelude to Washington also withdrawing from the New START Treaty which limits the number of nuclear missiles the United States and Russia can deploy.

The 18-year-old Open Skies agreement between Russia, the United States and 32 other countries, mostly members of the NATO alliance, permits one country's military to conduct a certain number of surveillance flights over another each year on short notice.

The aircraft can survey the territory below, collecting information and pictures of military installations and activities.

The idea is that the more rival militaries know about each other, the less the chance of conflict between them.

But the sides also use the flights to examine vulnerabilities of their opponent.

The United States has been frustrated that Russia will not permit US flights over areas where Washington believes Moscow is deploying medium-range nuclear weapons that threaten Europe.

In March, Defense Secretary Mark Esper accused Russia of violating the treaty by forbidding US and other foreign flights over the Baltic Sea city of Kaliningrad and near Georgia.

"We've also been denied access to military exercise overflights," he said. "I have a lot of concerns about the treaty as it stands now."

"This is important to many of our NATO allies, that they have the means to conduct the overflights," he said.

The New York Times said Trump was also unhappy about a Russian flight over his golf resort in Bedminster, New Jersey three years ago.

More about US, Russia, Nato, Defense, Aviation
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Japan newborn gets liver stem cells in world first
Paul Telfer talks about 'Days of Our Lives,' upcoming fan events Special
Cyprus ends virus lockdown but airports stay shut
Venezuela says Iranian tankers will get military escort
Huawei's ambitions unbowed despite US pressure
As pandemic rages, Trump eager to vaccinate America first
'No nightlife' says PM as Italy starts to party
China rebuts Trump accusation of coronavirus 'mass killing'
Robot dog on virus park patrol in Singapore
Coronavirus infections top 5 million worldwide