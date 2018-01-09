Email
article imageTrump to host Kazakhstan president Nazarbayev

By AFP     4 hours ago in World

US President Donald Trump will host his Kazakh counterpart Nursultan Nazarbayev at the White House next week, according to a statement.

The visit, which is set to take place on January 16, will include talks on "regional security issues and economic cooperation," the White House said.

"The presidents will also discuss Kazakhstan's leadership on several international challenges, particularly Afghanistan, during its presidency of the United Nations Security Council."

Nazarbayev has ruled over the Central Asian country with very little opposition since before independence from the Soviet Union in 1991.

More about US, Kazakhstan, Diplomacy
