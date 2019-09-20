Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageTrump threatens to release IS captives at European borders

Listen | Print
By AFP     59 mins ago in World

US President Donald Trump threatened on Friday to release Islamic State prisoners at European borders if France, Germany and other countries don't take back their captured nationals.

"I defeated the Caliphate," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office during a meeting with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

"And now we have thousands of prisoners of war, ISIS fighters," Trump said using one of the acronyms for the Islamic extremist group.

"We're asking the countries from which they came, from Europe, we're asking them to take back these prisoners of war," Trump said. "And they can try them, do what they want.

"So far, they've refused," Trump said, singling out Germany and France.

"And at some point, I'm going to have to say, 'I'm sorry, but you either take them back or we're going to let them go at your border,'" he said.

"Because the United States is not going to have thousands and thousands of people that we've captured stationed at Guantanamo Bay, held captive at Guantanamo Bay, for the next 50 years and us spending billions and billions of dollars," Trump said.

"We've done Europe a tremendous favor," Trump continued. "If they don't take them back, we're going to probably put them at the border and then they'll have to capture them again."

Trump made a similar threat about a month ago when he complained about the reluctance of European countries to take back their captured nationals.

Thousands of captured IS fighters, including many Europeans, are being held in camps in Syria.

More about US, Europe, Is, Prisoners, Politics
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Key points of Merkel's new climate strategy
Giant construction project takes shape in remote North Korea
Review: Madonna amazing at BAM Howard Gilman Opera House in New York Special
Israel vote deadlock confirmed by near-complete results
Mishael Morgan returns to 'The Young and The Restless' on CBS
Germany commits 100 bn euros for climate as protests heat up
Imelda brings catastrophic rainfall and flooding to Texas
'Chance of a lifetime': fans cheer Japan rugby win
Taiwan dismayed as another Pacific nation switches to Beijing
Schoolchildren throng streets in vast global climate strike