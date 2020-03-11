Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageTrump suspends 'all travel from Europe' to US for 30 days

Listen | Print
By AFP     5 hours ago in Travel

President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday the United States would ban all travel from Europe for 30 days to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

"To keep new cases from entering our shores, we will be suspending all travel from Europe to the United States for the next 30 days. The new rules will go into effect Friday at midnight," Trump said in an address to the nation.

However, he specified that the restriction would "not apply to the United Kingdom."

Trump added that the prohibitions would also "apply to the tremendous amount of trade and cargo," and "various other things as we get approval."

The president has taken fire for what critics say is a slow response to the spread of the virus, which has claimed more than 4,500 lives worldwide.

Trump, who said there would be exemptions for Americans who undergo appropriate testing, has repeatedly played down the threat, initially claiming that only a handful of Americans were at risk.

He added that Europe saw more cases because governments failed to stop travel from China, where the COVID-19 epidemic began.

More about Health, Virus, US, Politics
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Emir's fall shows limits for Nigerian traditional rulers
Op-Ed: Three killed as rockets rain down on US base north of Baghdad
Coronavirus is presenting new challenges for remote working Special
Scrapping Japan cherry blossom 'like taking hugs away from Italians': Tokyo gov
In Damascus, war-scarred Syrians weary as conflict enters 10th year
Asia stocks sink after US bans Europe travel on virus
Trump executive order expected on American-made medical supplies
Review: Parry Shen and Ryan Carnes deliver powerful performances on GH Special
Italy's vulnerable south rolls out virus battle plan
Science and shamanism: Medicine meets Myanmar's far-flung Naga tribes