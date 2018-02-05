Email
article imageTrump slams 'treasonous' Democrats for not applauding

By AFP     3 hours ago in Politics

US President Donald Trump described lawmakers who did not applaud his State of the Union address as unpatriotic and treasonous Monday.

During a speech in Cincinnati, Trump suggested Democrats were "un-American" because they did not full-throatedly embrace his address to a joint session of Congress last week.

"They would rather see Trump do badly, okay, than our country do well," he said."It's very selfish. And it got to a point where I really didn't even want to look."

"They were like death and un-American. Un-American. Somebody said, 'treasonous.' I mean, yeah, I guess, why not?"

"Can we call that treason? Why not? I mean, they certainly didn't seem to love our country very much," he added.

Trump has falsely boasted that his generally well-received speech had the highest television audience numbers in history.

But Nielsen ratings show that three of Trump's predecessors surpassed his audience numbers during their first time giving the high-profile speech before Congress.

Trump did see a slight bump in the polls however, with his Gallup approval rating edging up two points to 40%, its highest level in months.

