Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageTrump sees tight race between 'two good people' for Israel PM

Listen | Print
By AFP     57 mins ago in Politics

US President Donald Trump struck a cautious tone Saturday about the outcome of Israel's parliamentary vote, saying there is a "close" race for the premiership between "two good people."

"How is the race going by the way? How is it, who's going to win the race? Tell me, I don't know," Trump asked the Republican Jewish Coalition in Las Vegas.

"Well, it's going to be close -- I think it's going to be close. Two good people," he said, referring to incumbent Benjamin Netanyahu and rival Benny Gantz.

Trump, who was speaking to American Jews, went on to refer to Netanyahu as "your prime minister."

"I stood with your prime minister at the White House to recognize Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights," he said.

This recognition at the end of March during a ceremony at the White House was seen as a boost by Trump for Netanyahu, who has been in power for a decade.

The latest polls place Netanyahu and ex-military chief Gantz neck and neck, but give the former the advantage.

In his Las Vegas speech, Trump did not give any details on the timetable for the Israeli-Palestinian peace plan that has been in the works for two years.

But he did once again express confidence in his son-in-law Jared Kushner, who is working on the plan.

More about isral, USA, Diplomacy, politique, Vote
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Libya PM accuses rival of betrayal over Tripoli offensive
U.S. plans to launch a nationwide EV supply chain strategy
2.7 million people in America still get Netflix DVDs in the mail
Imaginary Cities: How the digital age changes perceptions Special
Link Wray's guitar instrumental 'Rumble' turns 61 years old
Netanyahu pledges to annex West Bank settlements after vote
Review: Jonas Brothers release refreshing 'Cool' single and music video Special
Laura Wright to host 'General Hospital' fan event in Melville
Bitcoin has a bull breakthrough reaching over $5,200 today
25 Local governments sue California over pot home delivery rule