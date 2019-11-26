Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageTrump says will designate Mexican cartels as 'terror' groups

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in Politics

US President Donald Trump said in a radio interview posted online Tuesday that he planned to designate Mexican drug cartels as terror groups.

The move comes after Trump called for a "war" on the drug cartels in early November when nine women and children from an American Mormon community in northern Mexico were killed in a hail of gunfire.

"Are you going to designate those cartels in Mexico as terror groups and start hitting them with drones?" asked Bill O'Reilly, a conservative media personality in an online interview on "The O'Reilly Update."

"I don't want to say what I'm going to do, but they will be designated," Trump answered.

He added: "I will be designating the cartels... absolutely. I have been working on that for the last 90 days.

"Designation is not that easy, you have to go through a process and we are well into that process."

Mexican authorities reacted swiftly, with the foreign ministry saying that it has contacted US officials "to understand the content and the reach" of what the US president had said.

Mexico would also seek a high-level meeting with US officials to hear US concerns and present Mexico's views -- which include stemming the flow of weapons bought in the United States and smuggled south of the border, the statement read.

More about US, Mexico, Crime, Religion, Diplomacy
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Coldplay talks 'Everyday Life' album at iHeartRadio album release Special
Trump puts Jared Kushner in charge of building his border wall
Dead deer found in Thailand with 7kg of plastic in stomach
Two dead as bloody protests hit Iraq cities
US troops in Syrian oil fields do not defend Kurds from Turks
NASA's Orion capsule takes a ride on the 'Super Guppy'
Review: Cher spectacular on 'Dancing with the Stars' season finale Special
More than 20 dead as Albania hunts for earthquake survivors
Modi party forced out in India's richest state
Google tensions deepen over firings of 'Thanksgiving Four'