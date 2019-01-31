President Donald Trump on Wednesday touted the chances of success as US-China trade negotiations entered a second day, saying Beijing was eager to make a deal.

In a morning series of tweets, he also said a final deal would leave "NOTHING" unresolved but such a bargain could only be struck after he met with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping "in the near future."

The meetings are "going well," Trump said on Twitter.

"China does not want an increase in Tariffs and feels they will do much better if they make a deal. They are correct."

The two sides have just a month remaining in a 90-day truce declared in December. Should the talks fail, US import duties on $200 billion in Chinese imports are due to more than double on March 2 -- something economists say could help knock the wind out of the global economy's sails.

But Washington's aggressive prosecution of the Chinese telecoms firm Huawei -- which federal prosecutors accused this week of industrial espionage, sanctions violations and fraud -- threatened to upend the talks, drawing irate objections from Beijing.

"No final deal will be made until my friend President Xi, and I, meet in the near future to discuss and agree on some of the long standing and more difficult points. Very comprehensive transaction," Trump said.

"China's representatives and I are trying to do a complete deal, leaving NOTHING unresolved on the table. All of the many problems are being discussed and will be hopefully resolved. Tariffs on China increase to 25% on March 1st, so all working hard to complete by that date!"