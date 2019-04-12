By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in World A caravan of migrants that left San Pedro Sula, Honduras, on Tuesday crossed into Mexico this morning, double the number that left. Roughly 3,000 people, mostly arrivals on recent caravans, are now waiting to be processed for their travel north. They crossed over the Suchiate river at the Rodolfo Robles international bridge between Tecún Umán, Guatemala, and Ciudad Hidalgo, Chiapas. The The migrants were directed to a sun-baked sports complex, where temporary quarters were provided while the crowd was being processed for permits that will facilitate their travel north to the U.S. border. “We want our children to have a future without fear of gangs,” said Oscar Amilcar, a Salvadoran hunkered down in the shade beneath a tent with his wife, two children, and migrants from Guatemala and Honduras. Another migrantcaravan set out in Honduras this morning, up against tougher policies from US and Mexico, but it's not so much about the American Dream as it is about the Honduran Nightmare, it's an exodus, it's escaping. CaravanaMigrante honduras fueraJOH 2FYNkdQQnJ — Sean Hawkey (@seanhawkeyphoto) April 10, 2019 Migrants say they are seeking economic opportunities in the U.S. due to hardships at home, reports the UK's Many others are saying if they are not allowed into the United States, they will just go back to their home countries. But the overall picture is really not the one Trump painted earlier this month when he said he was holding off on his threat to shut the U.S.-Mexico border because Mexican authorities were “apprehending people now by the thousands and bringing them back to their countries.” Closing the border entirely would have brought economic damage to both countries, and Trump was facing political pressure from both sides of the aisle to walk back the threat. His announcement that Mexico was getting tough on the immigrants and sending them away from the border offered him some political cover. Latest migrant caravan from Honduras enters Mexico bound for US border MailOnline ned kelly (@strikeforcekid) April 12, 2019 Rocio Gonzalez Higuera, head of migration policy for the human rights branch of the country’s Interior Ministry says Mexico has no intention of stopping the migrant caravans or resorting to mass deportations. “Mexico is implementing a process of orderly, regulated, secure migration, with respect for human rights,” Gonzalez said in an interview in Tapachula, a migrant hub just north of the Guatemalan border when asked about Trump’s comments. “What another country decides or says is the responsibility of that country, not ours,” Gonzalez said. This reflects the view of Mexican President Lopez Obrador who made a The latest caravan of about 1,100 migrants reached Mexico in less than a day by traveling the 420 miles through Guatemala on buses from San Pedro Sula to Mexico's southern border. Immigration agents made no attempt to stop them given the size of the caravan, reports the Mexico News Daily. They crossed over the Suchiate river at the Rodolfo Robles international bridge between Tecún Umán, Guatemala, and Ciudad Hidalgo, Chiapas. The Los Angeles Times notes that if Trump thinks Mexico is working to stop Central American migrants from coming to the U.S., there is no evidence this is happening.The migrants were directed to a sun-baked sports complex, where temporary quarters were provided while the crowd was being processed for permits that will facilitate their travel north to the U.S. border.“We want our children to have a future without fear of gangs,” said Oscar Amilcar, a Salvadoran hunkered down in the shade beneath a tent with his wife, two children, and migrants from Guatemala and Honduras.Migrants say they are seeking economic opportunities in the U.S. due to hardships at home, reports the UK's Daily Mail. Many families are traveling with children, in the belief that this will allow them to avoid lengthy detention even if they cross illegally.Many others are saying if they are not allowed into the United States, they will just go back to their home countries. But the overall picture is really not the one Trump painted earlier this month when he said he was holding off on his threat to shut the U.S.-Mexico border because Mexican authorities were “apprehending people now by the thousands and bringing them back to their countries.”Closing the border entirely would have brought economic damage to both countries, and Trump was facing political pressure from both sides of the aisle to walk back the threat. His announcement that Mexico was getting tough on the immigrants and sending them away from the border offered him some political cover.Rocio Gonzalez Higuera, head of migration policy for the human rights branch of the country’s Interior Ministry says Mexico has no intention of stopping the migrant caravans or resorting to mass deportations.“Mexico is implementing a process of orderly, regulated, secure migration, with respect for human rights,” Gonzalez said in an interview in Tapachula, a migrant hub just north of the Guatemalan border when asked about Trump’s comments.“What another country decides or says is the responsibility of that country, not ours,” Gonzalez said. This reflects the view of Mexican President Lopez Obrador who made a campaign promise to respect the human rights of migrants. And that is exactly what his government has been doing. More about Migrants, Mexico, Honduras migrants, Caravan, immigration agents Migrants Mexico Honduras migrants Caravan immigration agents