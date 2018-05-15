Email
article imageTrump says Melania 'doing really well'

Listen
By AFP     42 mins ago in World

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said his wife Melania is "doing really well" following a successful kidney procedure and will leave hospital within days.

First Lady Melania Trump had surgery on Monday morning for what aides called a "benign" kidney condition.

"Our great First Lady is doing really well. Will be leaving hospital in 2 or 3 days," Trump tweeted. "Thank you for so much love and support!"

The Slovenia-born former model underwent an embolization procedure, said her communications director Stephanie Grisham.

Embolization is most frequently used to cut off the flow of blood to a tumor or growth.

It is common to stay overnight after the procedure to treat the pain.

