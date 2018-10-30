Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageTrump says he plans to scrap birthright citizenship

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in Politics

President Donald Trump plans to abolish the right to citizenship for anyone born in the United States -- guaranteed by the 14th Amendment to the US Constitution -- with an executive order, he said in an interview excerpt released Tuesday.

While Trump asserts that he can change the provision with such an order, that is far from certain: there is a set process for modifying the constitution, which does not include presidential decree.

His comments come shortly before a hotly-contested midterm election in which the president has sought to place the issue of immigration front and center.

"It was always told to me that you needed a constitutional amendment. Guess what? You don't," Trump said in an interview with Axios. "Now they're saying I can do it just with an executive order."

The president's opposition to the constitutional provision centers specifically on the fact that children born in the US to immigrant parents -- whether they are in the country legally or not -- are automatically citizens.

"We're the only country in the world where a person comes in, has a baby and the person is essentially a citizen of the United States for 85 years with all of those benefits. It's ridiculous. It's ridiculous and it has to end," he said.

Trump said he had spoken to legal counsel about it and that the change is in the works.

"It's in the process, it'll happen -- with an executive order."

More about US, Politcs, Trump, Constitution, Citizenship
More news from
Latest News
Top News
NASA spacecraft breaks record for coming closest to Sun
Reba honored at Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, five inducted
Review: Watch Adam Lambert and Ledisi nail 'As Long as You're Mine' duet Special
Crisis looms as Bosnia races to shelter migrants before winter
Wellies ahoy as New Zealand quake leaves Harry and Meghan unshaken
We need a complete change in agriculture to feed the planet
Nigerian crackdown on Shiite group sparks fears of escalation
Idlib deal sparks fresh diplomatic push to end Syria war
10 dead in Italy storms as wild weather sweeps Europe
After moving sideways for weeks Bitcoin drops down today