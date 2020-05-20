President Donald Trump said Wednesday he could restore plans to hold the annual G7 summit in person at his Camp David retreat, after previously ordering the event to take place by videoconference.

In a tweet, Trump said that recovery from the coronavirus pandemic was going well enough for possibly making the huge diplomatic gathering an in-person occasion.

"Now that our Country is 'Transitioning back to Greatness', I am considering rescheduling the G-7, on the same or similar date, in Washington, D.C., at the legendary Camp David. The other members are also beginning their COMEBACK. It would be a great sign to all - normalization!" Trump tweeted.

Due to the ambiguous wording of the tweet, it wasn't clear if Trump meant is mulling ruling out Washington altogether in favor of Camp David -- or if he is considering venues in the capital as well.

The G7 summit, which is hosted by the United States this year, was due to be held in June at Camp David. But in March, the White House said that due to the pandemic it would be held remotely.

G7 countries -- Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States -- take turns organizing the annual gathering. Last year it was France.

Trump's hosting of the summit has seen numerous hiccups, starting with his controversial push to stage it at one of his own golf resorts.

Last October, the White House announced that the Trump National Doral Golf Club near Miami had been chosen out of 12 possible sites.

The White House insisted there was no conflict of interest in using a Trump family business and claimed there was no equally suitable venue in the country.

Following strong resistance in Congress, Trump switched tack in December, saying he could use Camp David, a historic presidential retreat, instead.

In a tweet at the time, Trump blamed "both Media & Democrat Crazed and Irrational Hostility" for the decision to abandon the Doral plan.