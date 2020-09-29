Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageTrump questions India coronavirus data

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday questioned the credibility of India's statistics on Covid-19 deaths, lumping in the US partner with nemeses China and Russia during a fiery pre-election debate.

Trump was responding to heated criticism from his Democratic rival Joe Biden, who blamed Trump for the heavy Covid-19 toll in the United States which has recorded more than 200,000 deaths and more than seven million infections.

"When you talk about numbers you don't know how many people died in China, you don't know how many people died in Russia, you don't know how many people died in India," Trump said at the debate in Cleveland.

"They don't exactly give you a straight count," he said.

Trump said that "millions" could have died without his actions and again blamed the pandemic on China, which initially suppressed news of the disease when it emerged late last year.

US leaders frequently criticize China and Russia but it is rare for them to take a negative tone on India, a growing US partner.

Trump in February paid a visit to India at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who shares some of Trump's nationalist orientation, with the two leaders addressing a packed stadium together.

India officially has more than 6.1 million coronavirus cases, second only to the US.

But India's lead pandemic agency said Tuesday that the real number could be more than 60 million, basing its findings on blood tests in the densely populated country.

More about US, Vote, Health, Virus, India
More news from
Latest News
Top News
California wine country faces long battle as fire explodes
White House accused of using 'Deliberate misinformation campaign'
Canada, Britain pledge to protect 30% of their land and seas
Review: Friends are kept close & enemies closer in this week’s releases Special
Defying EU ultimatum, British MPs approve post-Brexit bill
Green shoots: Rooftop farming takes off in Singapore
Coleman Stewart talks Cali Condors, ISL Season 2, and success Special
Op-Ed: Surprising no-drug anti-cancer research delivers great results
US launches airstrikes on Iraq from carrier in the Gulf
One of three Iranian tankers with fuel reaches Venezuelan waters