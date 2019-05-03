US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin discussed the situation in Venezuela during wide-ranging telephone talks Friday, the White House said.

Press Secretary Sarah Sanders told reporters Trump had made clear to Putin "that the United States stand with the people of Venezuela," in talks that also touched on trade, North Korea, Ukraine and disarmament treaties.

US-Russian tensions have spiked in recent weeks over the crisis in oil-rich Venezuela where Washington is backing opposition leader Juan Guaido in his bid to oust President Nicolas Maduro -- who is backed by Russia and China.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo asserted this week that Maduro had a plane on the tarmac ready to flee to Cuba, but had been talked out of it by the Russians.

"They had a very good discussion," said Sanders, describing the conversation as "overall very positive."

The White House said the talks lasted a little over an hour, while the Kremlin said the leaders spoke for almost an hour and a half.