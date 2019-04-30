Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageTrump mulls designating Muslim Brotherhood 'terrorist' group

Listen | Print
By AFP     3 hours ago in World

President Donald Trump is considering placing the Muslim Brotherhood on a US blacklist of "foreign terrorist organizations," the White House said Tuesday.

The Brotherhood, an Islamist movement with support across the Middle East, was designated a terrorist organization in Egypt following the military ouster of Islamist president Mohamed Morsi in 2013.

"The president has consulted with his national security team and leaders in the region who share his concern, and this designation is working its way through the internal process," said White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders.

Placing the Muslim Brotherhood on a terrorism blacklist would allow US officials to impose sanctions on any person or organization with links to it.

The move comes three weeks after Trump hosted Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, whose government has been criticized for cracking down on secular and left-wing activists, as well as Islamists close to the Muslim Brotherhood.

During their White House talks, Trump praised Sisi for "doing a great job," saying the United States and Egypt had "never had a better relationship."

Egypt is one of the biggest US strategic partners -- an Arab country that made peace with top US ally Israel 40 years ago and a major recipient of American aid.

More about US, Politics, Egypt, Diplomacy
More news from
Latest News
Top News
After 'caliphate' collapse, jihadists head to Afghanistan to plot attacks
Venezuela says 'attempted coup' under way
Review: Free Grammarly as a pro writing tool
Aid agencies rush to bring aid to Mozambique cyclone survivors
Sudan protesters call mass rally as tensions rise
Anti-Jewish hate consuming Europe and America, says French Nazi hunter
Electric cars estimated to be cheaper than regular cars by 2022
Indian Army mocked for Yeti 'footprint' photos
Trump's USMCA deal taking a hit from Congress and Mexico
Egypt's rebounding tourism threatens Red Sea corals