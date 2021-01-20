Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageTrump leaves White House, skipping Biden inauguration

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

US President Donald Trump left the White House for the final time on Wednesday, heading by helicopter to a nearby military base where he will fly to Florida, skipping the inauguration of successor Joe Biden in an extraordinary break with tradition.

Trump, 74, and First Lady Melania Trump walked a short red carpet and boarded Marine One on the White House lawn on a sunny but chilly day in Washington for the short flight to Joint Base Andrews, where he will board Air Force One.

In brief remarks to reporters, Trump said it had been an "amazing four years" and the "honor of a lifetime."

"I just want to say goodbye," he said.

Trump will be at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida when Biden is sworn in at noon (1700 GMT) as the 46th president of the United States.

A more elaborate departure ceremony is planned at Joint Base Andrews including a 21-gun salute and remarks by the outgoing president, the first to skip the inauguration of his successor in more than 150 years.

Trump repeatedly and falsely claimed that he won the November 3 presidential election and his supporters stormed the US Capitol on January 6 in a bid to disrupt the certification by Congress of Biden's victory.

More about US, Politics, Trump, Departure
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Israel issues tenders for 2,500 new settler homes: watchdog
World Wide Web inventor opposes Australia's news payment plan
Tokyo 'unwavering' on Olympics but fans not guaranteed: CEO
Many companies dropping Mike Lindell's MyPillow Guy products
Trump leaves White House, skipping Biden inauguration
Moscow court delays Navalny war veteran libel trial
Biden plans immediate orders on immigration, Covid, environment
Iran hails end of 'tyrant' Trump, says 'ball in America's court'
YouTube extends ban on Trump channel ahead of inauguration
Israeli tanks strike Hamas positions after rocket attack: military