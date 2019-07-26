Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageTrump, Johnson eye 'substantial' trade deal in first call

Listen | Print
By AFP     30 mins ago in Politics

President Donald Trump said Friday he had spoken by phone with new British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and that discussions on a "very substantial" trade deal were already underway.

"I predict he'll be a great prime minister," Trump said, calling Johnson a "good guy" minutes after ending the conversation.

"We're working on a trade agreement already," Trump said, adding: "I think it will be a very substantial trade agreement."

Trump said a bilateral deal with post-Brexit Britain could be "three to four, five times" bigger than current trade and once London is out of the European Union "we could do much more."

In London, a Downing Street spokesperson said Trump and Johnson had "both expressed their commitment to delivering an ambitious free trade agreement and to starting negotiations as soon as possible after the UK leaves the EU."

Johnson has touted Britain's future as an independent trading country striking numerous bilateral deals outside of the massive EU alliance, which collectively negotiates with Washington.

"They needed him a long time," Trump said of fellow conservative Johnson.

More about US, Britain, Politics, Trade, Trump
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Review: Justin Moore releases amazing 'Late Nights and Longnecks' album Special
Britain draws Russia's fury by fining RT for bias over Skripal
Massive manhunt in Canadian wilderness for teen murder suspects
EU partners warn Johnson against Brexit provocation
Trump uncorks French wine threat in digital tax retaliation
Europe's heat wave threatening world's 2nd largest ice sheet
Chatting with Brett Hawke: Olympian, World class swimming coach Special
Trump threatens French wine in digital tax retaliation
Linda Ronstadt 'The Sound of My Voice' film trailer released
Vaping suspected in severe lung damage in eight Wisconsin teens