Finally, Trump of the Tropics -- Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro -- is meeting the Bolsonaro of the North -- Donald Trump himself.

Tuesday's White House gathering will bring together two men who were surprise election winners, sweeping to power on a promise to end politics as usual in their giant countries.

Like Trump, Bolsonaro is a populist who delights in shocking leftist opponents and, like the US president, stands accused of darker far-right tendencies.

Since his 2018 election, Bolsonaro has worn his nickname Trump of the Tropics with pride. Such are the similarities, that White House national security advisor John Bolton now jokes the compliment can be turned around.

"I think up here we will call Trump the Bolsonaro of North America," Bolton said on Brazil's Globo television ahead of the visit.

- New axis -

A Trump-Bolton bonding is an opportunity to rewrite the rules in the often-fraught relationship between Latin American countries and their giant northern neighbor.

"It's the first time in a long time that a Brazilian president who is not anti-American comes to Washington," Bolsonaro tweeted.

US President Donald Trump has been repeatedly accused of making comments that were at best insensitive and at worst racist when it comes to race relations and far-right movements Nicholas Kamm, AFP

Or, as a senior Trump administration official told reporters Monday, Bolsonaro's election "broke all the historic taboos."

This matters for the US-led campaign to pressure Venezuela's hard-left President Nicolas Maduro from power, as well as pushing back against growing Chinese economic influence across South America.

A Trump-Bolsonaro bonding could also have large-scale implications for the future of efforts to slow or reverse global warming: Brazil is home to much of the threatened Amazon rainforest and Bolsonaro, like Trump, is a climate change skeptic.

Trump has already vowed to pull the United States out of the Paris Climate Agreement, a giant international deal on cutting carbon emissions. Bolsonaro is toying with following suit.

The administration official, who asked not to be identified, said that nothing less than a new "north-south axis" was on the table.

President Bolsonaro has said he could pull Brazil from the Paris Climate Accord, following Trump's lead. Aerial view taken on March 5, 2019 of the deforestation surrounding a dismantled gold digging system, near the illegal gold miners' camp "Mega 12", in the Amazon jungle in the Madre de Dios region, southeastern Peru, during a police operation to destroy illegal machinery and equipment.Illegal gold mining in the Amazon has reached "epidemic" proportions in recent GUADALUPE PARDO, POOL/AFP

Bolton, an influential hawk in Trump's foreign policy team, is particularly effusive in his praise.

Bolsonaro "has the characteristics of a real leader, very ambitious for his country," Bolton told Globo.

"I think he is a plain spoken. He says what is on his mind. In America plain-speaking is always a virtue. So I think the two of them will get along very well."

- Thrilled at lodgings -

(FILES) This file picture taken on September 14, 2018 shows the rocket launch tower at Alcantara Launch Center (CLA), a satellite launching facility of the Brazilian Space Agency operated by the Brazilian Air Force, in Alcantara, Maranhao State, Brazil.Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro arrived in Washington on March 17, 2019 to meet with his US counterpart Donald Trump. The two leaders are scheduled to sign three agreements, one of which is expected to be the granting of technological safeguard EVARISTO SA, AFP/File

Bolsonaro will hold private talks with the president before they appear at a joint press conference in the White House Rose Garden.

Concrete items under discussion include US use of Brazil's Alcantara space launch base and Brazil's push to get Washington's backing for entry into the OECD, a club of rich democracies.

The Brazilian leader, who spent years as a fringe congressman before his dramatic elevation to the nation's highest office, is clearly delighted with the reception he's getting.

He tweeted that being given use of the White House guest lodgings known as Blair House was "an honor extended to us that very few leaders have enjoyed in the past." That's not true: Blair House is used regularly by White House guests.

Brazil's new president Jair Bolsonaro at his inauguration in January 2019. He is frequently dubbed the Trump of the Tropics. EVARISTO SA, AFP/File

Less usual was Bolsonaro's previously unannounced visit to CIA headquarters on Monday.

It was a sign of US confidence in Bolsonaro that he wants his new friends to know he'll repay.

"Brazil and the United States together throw fear into defenders of backwardness and tyranny around the world," Bolsonaro tweeted ahead of his meeting with Trump.