Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageTrump hails 'possible progress' with North Korea

Listen | Print
By AFP     3 hours ago in World

US President Donald Trump hailed "possible progress" on the North Korea nuclear impasse Tuesday after Seoul announced Pyongyang was willing to discuss giving up its nuclear weapons for American security guarantees.

"Possible progress being made in talks with North Korea," Trump tweeted in his first response to the overture. "For the first time in many years, a serious effort is being made by all parties concerned."

"The World is watching and waiting! May be false hope, but the U.S. is ready to go hard in either direction!"

South Korea's national security advisor Chung Eui-yong announced the potential breakthrough in Seoul after returning from a meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, in which the two sides agreed to hold a summit next month in the Demilitarized Zone.

Chung said the North is open to "frank" talks with the United States on denuclearization and would suspend missile and nuclear tests while dialogue was under way.

It is willing to abandon the programs if its national security -- and that of its leadership -- is guaranteed, Chung said.

More about NKorea, skorea, Diplomacy, Politics, US
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Amazon Web Services power outage took hundreds of sites offline
Sleepy English city rocked by spy mystery
Walmart to develop a block-chain-based shipping system
Google announces new cloud APIs for healthcare services
Wreckage of WWII aircraft carrier USS Lexington found off Australia
Google Search comes to iMessage with new app update
Amazon and Alibaba compete for global market dominance
Martin Garrix triumphs with victories at the 2018 Buma Awards
NAFTA talks not living up to expectations: US negotiator
Baltic nations warn US not to underestimate Russia threat