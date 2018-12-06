Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageTrump golf club employs undocumented workers: report

Listen | Print
By AFP     2 hours ago in World

Undocumented migrants have been working for US President Donald Trump's luxury golf club in New Jersey, despite his denunciation of illegal immigration and insistence on jobs for Americans, The New York Times reported Thursday.

Victorina Morales, 45, from Guatemala, has been a housekeeper at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster since 2013, making Trump's bed and cleaning his toilet after being hired with phony documents, the Times reported.

She and former employee Sandra Diaz, 46, who is now a legal resident, told the Times there were other undocumented workers at the club, and that supervisors took steps to help workers evade detection and keep their jobs.

The Times said there was no evidence that Trump or executives from his family's Trump Organization company knew about their immigration status.

"We have tens of thousands of employees across our properties and have very strict hiring practices," said a Trump Organization spokesperson in a statement sent to AFP.

"If any employee submitted false documentation in an attempt to circumvent the law, they will be terminated immediately."

Diaz recalled Trump once erupting in 2012 over orange stains on the collar of his golf shirt, which she described as stubborn remnants of his makeup.

But she and Morales described the president as demanding but kind, at times handing out tips as big as $50 or $100.

Morales, who earns $13 an hour, said employees had become increasingly upset by Trump's negative rhetoric about Hispanic immigrants and said a supervisor berated them as "stupid illegal immigrants."

"We are tired of the abuse, the insults, the way he talks about us when he knows that we are here helping him make money," she told the Times.

"We sweat it out to attend to his every need and have to put up with his humiliation."

Soon after Trump launched his run for the presidency, several illegal workers had shifts axed. "A lot of people just left," Morales said.

The Times reported that she has applied for protection under asylum laws and is exploring a lawsuit claiming workplace abuse and discrimination.

The US civilian workforce includes 7.8 million unauthorized immigrants, according to the Pew Research Center.

More about US, Politics, Trump, Immigration, Club
More news from
Latest News
Top News
White House knew in advance about Huawei arrest
Conditions met for Assange to leave Ecuador embassy in London: president
US backs Kosovo's plan to create an army
UK's May offers more say for MPs to save Brexit deal
Canada defends Huawei arrest as markets wobble
O2 and Ericsson suffer major network breakdown
Bitcoin appears headed for record loss this year
The 7 biggest revelations from the huge trove of Facebook emails
Arrest of tech exec signals tougher US stand on China tech firms
Washington regulators shutdown $5.3 billion Hydro One/Avista deal