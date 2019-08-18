Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageTrump confirms interest in buying Greenland

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

US President Donald Trump on Sunday confirmed his interest in buying Greenland, but said it was not a priority for his administration.

"It's something we talked about," Trump told reporters.

"The concept came up and I said certainly, strategically it's interesting and we'd be interested, but we'll talk to (Denmark) a little bit," he said, stressing that it was "not number one on the burner" for the government.

The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday that Trump had expressed interest in the self-governing part of Denmark -- which is mostly covered in ice -- asking advisors if it would be possible for the US to acquire the territory.

The president, a former real estate magnate, has been curious about the area's natural resources and geopolitical relevance, the paper said.

When asked if he would consider trading a US territory for Greenland, Trump replied that "a lot of things could be done."

"Essentially, it's a large real estate deal," he said.

"It's hurting Denmark very badly because they're losing almost $700 million a year carrying it... and strategically, for the United States, it would be nice," he added.

Denmark colonized the 772,000 square-mile (two-million square kilometer) island in the 18th century. It is home to only about 57,000 people, most of whom belong to the indigenous Inuit community.

Greenland's ministry of foreign affairs insisted Friday the island was ready to talk business, but was not for sale.

"#Greenland is rich in valuable resources such as minerals, the purest water and ice, fish stocks, seafood, renewable energy and is a new frontier for adventure tourism," it tweeted.

"We're open for business, not for sale," it added.

More about US, Denmark, Diplomacy, Greenland, Trump
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Historic Alaska heatwave is killing off thousands of salmon
Israel says fires on armed Gazans after rocket attack, 3 dead
Trump hails 'very good' discussions with the Taliban
Ban on sending wild elephants to zoos a step closer
United Launch Alliance will launch 'Dream Chaser' space vehicle
Startups finding creative uses for beer brewer's spent grains
Jordi Vilasuso celebrates milestone on The Young and The Restless
Review: Beck puts on high-energy show at Forest Hills Stadium in New York Special
Review: Carolyn Miller superb at Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall Special
Netanyahu visits Ukraine ahead of September poll