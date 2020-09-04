Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageTrump announces historic accord between former foes Serbia, Kosovo

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in Politics

Former foes Kosovo and Serbia have agreed on a historic pact to normalize economic relations, US President Donald Trump announced Friday at the White House.

"A truly historic day," Trump said, with Kosovo Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic sitting beside him in the Oval Office.

"Serbia and Kosovo have announced economic cooperation on a broad range of issues."

Serbia and its former territory, which declared independence in 2008, remain bitter over a bloody war fought two decades ago.

The European Union failed for nearly a decade to broker a thaw in relations.

The US effort focused on business and commerce, however, with Serbian negotiators insisting they would not go as far as recognizing Kosovo as a fully-fledged state.

"It took decades because you didn't have anybody trying to get it done," Trump said of the deal.

"There was a lot of fighting and now there's a lot of love."

Vucic said Trump had done a "great job" and praised the US president's commitment to the region, inviting him to visit Serbia.

jca/pmh-ft/sst

More about Kosovo, Serbia, US, Politics, Peace
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Messi release clause not valid, Jorge Messi tells La Liga
Greece, Turkey spar again after NATO mediation move
Dead or alive? Charlie Hebdo jihadist widow eludes capture
Mediterranean tensions 'extremely volatile': Cyprus president
Palau invites US military to build bases as China seeks regional clout
Op-Ed: Owners of oil tankers seized by the US file lawsuits
Assist Wireless caught out in major data breach Special
Streamlining COVID-19 testing for major league sports
Matt Cornett talks 'High School Musical: The Series,' and success Special
Bering Sea ice extent is at lowest in over 5,000 years