Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageTrump again attacks liberal US congresswomen

Listen | Print
By W.G. Dunlop (AFP)     37 mins ago in World

President Donald Trump lashed out again Monday at progressive Democratic congresswomen he attacked over the weekend in tweets dismissed as racist.

"When will the Radical Left Congresswomen apologize to our Country, the people of Israel and even to the Office of the President, for the foul language they have used, and the terrible things they have said," Trump wrote on Twitter.

"So many people are angry at them & their horrible & disgusting actions," Trump said.

In his initial attack on Sunday, Trump said congresswomen he did not name came from corrupt, poorly managed countries to which they should return.

Democratic presidential candidates and senior legislators branded the comments racist and xenophobic.

Trump last year reportedly referred to countries in Africa as "shithole" nations, and has often described the influx of US-bound migrants as an "invasion."

He was also a leading proponent of the "birther" conspiracy theory that Barack Obama was not born on US soil and therefore could not legally be president.

On Sunday, Trump referred on Twitter to "'Progressive' Democrat Congresswomen" in remarks that appeared to be aimed at a group of young, outspoken, liberal women of color, all first-time members of the House of Representatives.

These include Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts.

They "originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world," Trump tweeted.

He accused the women of "viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run."

"Why don't they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how it is done," Trump wrote.

Trump did not identify the targets of his comments by name.

But in a tweet later in the day, he said they "hate Israel with a true and unbridled passion," indicating that he may have been referring to Omar and Tlaib, who have recently been embroiled in controversies related to the Jewish state.

All but one of the four women were born in the US. Omar fled war-torn Somalia as a child and came to the United States as a refugee.

More about US, Politics, Trump
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Two die, thousands flee after 7.3 quake in Indonesia
Essential Science: Big seaweed bloom triggers pollution concern
Review: Adam Lambert fantastic on 'Comin In Hot' remix Special
Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons celebrates 32nd birthday
Empty nets as overfishing and climate change sap Lake Malawi
Toxic employers face jail as South Korea tackles workplace bullying
NASA project proves the New Mexico chile is out of this world
Exclusive premiere: 'See Inside Your Mind' by Nowhere Nation Special
India races for launch fix after Moon mission aborted
Guatemala court blocks signing of migration deal with US