article imageTrump adviser Bolton to meet Russian leaders

By AFP     1 hour ago in Politics

White House National Security Adviser John Bolton will meet with Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev on Saturday, he said Friday.

Bolton announced the visit to Moscow in a tweet, saying he would "continue discussions that began in Helsinki," referring to a summit between presidents Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin in July.

Relations between the United States and Russia are under deep strain from accusations that Moscow meddled in the 2016 presidential election, as well as tension over Russian support for the government in Syria's civil war and the conflict in Ukraine.

However, Washington is looking for support from Moscow in finding resolutions to the Syria war and putting pressure on both Iran and North Korea.

No new summit between Trump and Putin has been announced, but both leaders will be in Paris on November 11 to attend commemorations marking the end of World War I.

More about US, Russia, Diplomacy, Bolton
