By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in World It has been confirmed that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be coming back from the Summit of the Americas in Peru to hold a joint meeting this weekend with Premiers Rachel Notley and John Horgan over the Kinder Morgan dispute. The prime minister is set to pile on the pressure in getting British Columbia Premier John Horgan to drop the provincial government's resistance to the pipeline extension that will move oil from Alberta to the west coast of Canada. At stake is Kinder Morgan's C$7.4 billion (US$5.9 billion) project that they say will be scrapped unless something gets done to stop the opposition. On Sunday, the company halted all unnecessary spending on the project, giving the federal government until May 31 to come up with a guarantee the project will be completed. "The Prime Minister will be returning to Ottawa following his visit to Peru to convene a meeting on Sunday, April 15 with the Premiers of Alberta and British Columbia to discuss next steps for moving the Trans Mountain Expansion project forward," said spokesperson Eleanore Catenaro. A spokesman for the Prime Minister's Office confirmed the meeting to reporters aboard the prime minister's plane bound for the Summit of the Americas in Peru shortly before issuing a press release, reports the Global News I wouldn't approve major pipeline projects if I wasn't confident they could be done safely. And they can be done safely because we've made a massive investment in protecting our oceans and coastlines – in BC and across the country. rHXmhACp5n — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) April 12, 2018 Trudeau defends pipeline in new video CTV News Canada reports that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is defending his stance on the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion through a new video he has posted on social media. Insisting the pipeline will be safe, the caption on the video reads: "I wouldn't approve major pipeline projects if I wasn't confident they could be done safely. And they can be done safely because we've made a massive investment in protecting our oceans and coastlines – in BC and across the country." The video touts the federal government's $1.5 billion ocean protection plan, showing Trudeau talking with the President and CEO of Ocean Networks Canada Kate Moran, and President of the B.C. Coast Pilots Rob Stewart, alongside the ocean as they explain the various measures planned to enhance the Coast Guard's capabilities along the coast. Right now, everything is still up in the air, with neither Alberta or B.C. backing down from their respective positions. As Trudeau's spokesperson, Eleanore Catenaro. told reporters - "Further details will be made available in due course."