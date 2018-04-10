Truck company suspended in investigation of Humboldt bus crash

By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in World Calgary - The trucking company that contracted the semi-truck involved in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash that killed 15 people and injured 14 others has been suspended pending an investigation. This is a common procedure when any commercial carrier is involved in a significant or high-profile incident posing a high-risk to the public. There are many factors involved in the investigation, including the weather, visibility, speed and mechanical condition of the vehicles RCMP officials wouldn't comment on the cause of the collision, citing the fact the investigation is an ongoing process, while a government source told the Global News it was "still too early to speculate on the cause of the collision." The Alberta Transportation Authority will assist the Government of Saskatchewan in the investigation into the collision five days ago that took the lives of 15 people after the bus carrying the Retired RCMP collision analyst Rob Creasser said that months of work lie ahead for the collision investigators as they analyze and reconstruct the circumstances that led up to and caused the collision. Creasser, a 28-year veteran with the RCMP in British Columbia said that weather, skid marks, visibility, speed and the mechanical condition of the vehicles are factors that have to be taken into account. “It’s almost physics,” he said in a The It has been confirmed by Global News that Adesh Deol Trucking Ltd. was suspended indefinitely by the Alberta Transportation ministry pending an investigation, according to provincial Transport Minister Brian Mason.This is a common procedure when any commercial carrier is involved in a significant or high-profile incident posing a high-risk to the public. There are many factors involved in the investigation, including the weather, visibility, speed and mechanical condition of the vehiclesRCMP officials wouldn't comment on the cause of the collision, citing the fact the investigation is an ongoing process, while a government source told the Global News it was "still too early to speculate on the cause of the collision."The Alberta Transportation Authority will assist the Government of Saskatchewan in the investigation into the collision five days ago that took the lives of 15 people after the bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos crashed into a semi-truck at a Saskatchewan intersection.Retired RCMP collision analyst Rob Creasser said that months of work lie ahead for the collision investigators as they analyze and reconstruct the circumstances that led up to and caused the collision. Creasser, a 28-year veteran with the RCMP in British Columbia said that weather, skid marks, visibility, speed and the mechanical condition of the vehicles are factors that have to be taken into account.“It’s almost physics,” he said in a phone interview with Trail Times. “Two objects come together and they depart at different angles, and you’re looking for any indication of braking, skid marks, gouge marks on the roadway, that kind of thing.”The Calgary Herald is reporting the truck involved in the collision is owned and operated by Adesh Deol Trucking Ltd., a company based out of Calgary. Sukhmander Singh, who owns the small trucking company, said his remaining truck has been taken off the road while police investigate the collision. More about Humboldt bus crash, humboldt broncos, Adesh Deol Trucking Ltd, Suspended, ongoing investigation Humboldt bus crash humboldt broncos Adesh Deol Trucking ... Suspended ongoing investigatio... Alberta