Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageTrial of Italian who shot migrants opens in Italy

Listen | Print
By AFP     59 mins ago in Crime

The trial of Luca Traini, a far-right sympathiser who injured six Africans during a violent revenge attack in the Italian town of Macerata opened Wednesday.

The 28-year-old faces up to fifteen years in prison after embarking on a shooting spree on February 4, following the sordid murder of a young Italian woman allegedly at the hands of Nigerian drug dealers.

Pamela Mastropietro's body was found dismembered and stuffed into suitcases days before Traini's attack.

The two incidents, which occurred at the height of Italy's tense electoral campaign, shook the country and laid bare its deep tensions surrounding immigration.

Pro-migrant demonstrations across Italy condemning the attack were in contrast to an outpouring of support for Traini who received messages of solidarity for his actions and, controversially, no politician paid a visit to his victims in hospital.

Security was tight outside the court in Macerata where Traini faces charges of attempted murder and racial hatred.

The former security guard has admitted to the shooting but rejects allegations the attack was racially-motivated, insisting he wanted to target drug dealers.

"I wanted to hit the dealers, like those who sold the drugs to Pamela. It is not my fault that in Macerata all the dealers are black," he said during an interrogation released in Italian media.

His defence team has provided a psychiatric report which states that Traini suffers from a personality disorder and that he was not completely aware of his actions at the time of the attack.

The hearing was the first time that Traini's victims have come face to face with their attacker.

Speaking to the press, Aymere Innocent said: "We must pray for God to touch his heart," the Nigerian pastor sustained wounds to his ear during the attack.

More about Italy, Racism, Migration, Trial
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Russia shows off military hardware in Red Square parade
Tesla cutting amount of cobalt in EV batteries to near zero
Review: Jeannie Seely honored at Opry for Billboard Top TV song placement Special
Madrid moves to block second Puigdemont comeback bid in Catalonia
Beyonce, Kanye streaming stats 'manipulated' on Tidal: report
Netanyahu heads for Putin talks after Trump pullout from Iran deal
Ukraine rebels parade banned tanks on Victory Day
Microsoft (finally) fixes Notepad
In crowded field, Iraq election hopefuls vie to stand out
Choc-a-block traffic after tanker spill in Poland