article imageTop US Republican Paul Ryan won't seek re-election: reports

Listen
By AFP     1 hour ago in Politics

The top Republican in the US Congress, House Speaker Paul Ryan, will not seek re-election following this year's mid-term elections, reports said Wednesday.

Ryan has told friends and colleagues he has decided not to run in November's congressional race, and is poised to inform House Republicans of his plans, multiple US media reported.

Questioned by reporters in the corridors of Congress about his plans, as he headed to a weekly briefing scheduled for 1400 GMT, Ryan responded simply: "I'm not resigning."

The political website Axios first reported Ryan's decision not to stand again, citing sources with knowledge of the conversations between the speaker and several confidants.

Donald Trump's Republicans are bracing for a brutal re-election battle, whipsawed by the president's low approval ratings, his propensity to throw the party off message, and exceptional Democratic enthusiasm.

