Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageTop Trump advisor Bolton praises pro-Brexit vote

Listen | Print
By AFP     2 hours ago in World

President Donald Trump's top national security aide John Bolton on Monday praised Britain's supporters of Brexit, saying their vote to break with the European Union represented a stand in defense of national sovereignty.

"God bless the people of Great Britain who two years ago voted to get out of the European Union," Bolton said in a speech defending sovereign laws over multinational organizations.

Bolton made the comment during a speech in which he declared that the United States would not place its laws and policies below the power of the International Criminal Court, the human rights body in The Hague.

He said that approach underscored the broader principles of the administration of President Donald Trump, who has been deeply critical of the European Union.

"If the European Union wants to dissolve national sovereignty into the bureaucracy in Brussels, that's entirely their prerogative, and others are free to do it as well," Bolton said.

However, he noted, in the Trump administration's ongoing trade negotiations, "there's no desire on our part for something akin to the European Union."

More about US, Britain, Eu, Brexit, Bolton
More news from
Latest News
Top News
UN rights chief agrees to meet Venezuela foreign minister
Shaggy talks 'The 44/876 Tour' with Sting, album and longevity Special
Ford Motors: Trump is wrong about making the Focus in the U.S.
UN sees 70% chance of El Nino event this year
Ripple's drop to under thirty cents may attract buyers
Op-Ed: Top 5 electronic performances at 'Electric Zoo: The Big 10'
South Sudan plane crash toll rises to 20
Brexit deal 'realistic' in 6 to 8 weeks: EU negotiator
Cosmonaut shows space station hole to calm public
Category 4 Hurricane Florence to hit East Coast later this week