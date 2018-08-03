Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageTop math laureate gets new medal after prize stolen

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

A Kurdish refugee whose top mathematics prize was stolen minutes after he received the honor this week in Rio de Janeiro will get a replacement medal Saturday, organizers said.

Caucher Birkar, 40, received the gold Fields Medal, which is considered math's equivalent of the Nobel Prize, on Wednesday.

Less than an hour later, it emerged that his briefcase containing the award had vanished and when the case was found later at the Rio convention center hosting the event, the medal was missing.

But for Birkar -- an Iranian Kurd who won political asylum and citizenship in Britain -- minus one plus one equals gold again.

"On Saturday, he will receive an identical medal to the one that was stolen," said a spokesman for the International Congress of Mathematics, which organized the award ceremony.

Three other mathematicians were awarded the same prize, which is handed out only every four years.

The spokesman said that a fifth medal had been kept as a spare. All that remained to do was to have Birkar's name engraved.

More about Brazil, Award, Mathematics, birkar, Medal
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Who built Stonehenge? Cremation ashes yield clues
Jeff Bezos' Blue Origins moving to catch up with SpaceX
Australian state government invests in bitcoin startup
Two dead in Spain as Europe wilts under record heatwave
This EDM star partners with foundation to stop ocean pollution
Chile enacts historic ban on plastic bags
Review: Phillip Phillips releases charming new music video for 'Magnetic' Special
Review: Todd Helder will put a 'Smile' on people's faces with new track Special
NGO ship with 87 migrants stranded at sea as Italy ports closed
Battle lines drawn in the fight over net neutrality