Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageTop DJ Avicii dead at 28

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Avicii, one of the world's most successful DJs who helped lead the global boom in electronic music, died Friday in Oman, his representative said. He was 28.

Two years after his unusually early retirement, the Swedish DJ was found dead on a visit to the Gulf kingdom's capital Muscat, a statement said without specifying a cause.

"It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii," his management said.

"The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time. No further statements will be given."

Avicii was among the first DJs to break through in the mainstream as electronic dance music grew over the past decade from nightclubs to Top 40 radio.

DJ Avicii who helped lead the global boom in electronic music died April 20 2018 in Oman his rep...
DJ Avicii, who helped lead the global boom in electronic music, died April 20, 2018 in Oman, his representative said
Jason Merritt, GETTY/AFP/File

His biggest hits included "Wake Me Up," which went to number one across Europe in 2013 and featured the soul singer Aloe Blacc.

While the death came as a shock, Avicii has spoken publicly in recent years about his health problems including pancreatitis, triggered in part by excessive drinking.

The condition forced him to cancel shows in 2014 as he had to have his gallbladder and appendix removed.

In 2016, Avicii stunned fans by announcing his retirement when he was just 26, saying that he wanted to leave the high-flying electronic music lifestyle.

Avicii -- who for years was one of the world's most lucrative electronic musicians-- in 2016 made number 12 on the list of top-paid DJs of Forbes magazine, which said he earned $14.5 million in the previous year.

More about Entertainment, Sweden, Oman, Music, avicii
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Comey memos add to Trump legal woes
Saudis see oil price on rise as Trump blasts OPEC
German neo-Nazis mass for festival on Hitler's birthday
Natalie Portman backs out of Jewish prize over 'recent events' in Israel
US 'bombed' UN peace talks on Syria: Lavrov
Op-Ed: Why ‘Superman’ blows newer superhero films away, 40 years later
Op-Ed: Dumb move of the week - Trump's latest plan to save coal sector
German police arrest Porsche manager over diesel scandal
CDC warns — Do not eat romaine lettuce as E. coli illness spreads
Commonwealth backs Prince Charles as next head: reports