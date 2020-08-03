Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageTop coronavirus advisor warns US in 'new phase' of pandemic

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

The United States has entered a "new phase" of the pandemic, White House coronavirus advisor Deborah Birx warned Sunday, with rural areas just as threatened as major cities.

Birx, who heads the White House coronavirus task force, told CNN's "State of the Union" that local virus mitigation procedures were starting to work, but added that "what we are seeing today is different from March and April".

"It is extraordinarily widespread. It's into the rural as equal urban areas," she added. "To everybody who lives in a rural area, you are not immune or protected from this virus."

"We are in a new phase," Birx said.

She added that sticking to health and safety guidelines -- such as wearing a mask, maintaining personal hygiene and observing social distancing -- was crucial.

As of Sunday, the US had tallied more than 4,665,000 cases of COVID-19 and 154,834 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University, making it by far the hardest-hit country in the world.

The US notched 47,508 new cases on Sunday -- a slight dip from the previous five days, which had all recorded more than 60,000 new infections.

More about Health, Virus, US
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Proportion of asymptomatic coronavirus carriers above 70 percent
NASA astronauts and 'Tremor' heading for splashdown in Gulf
Review: Eric Martsolf and Galen Gering join forces for Zoom fan event Special
Verdict looms in killing of Lebanon ex-PM Hariri
Review: Genre films dominate this week’s releases Special
Hariri assassination: the day that rocked Lebanon
Microsoft to keep exploring TikTok deal after talks with Trump
Canada-U.S. border could remain closed until end of year
Cosmetics firm Avon leaks 19 million customer records Special
Katie Nageotte sets new PB in the women's pole vault: 4.92 meters