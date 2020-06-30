Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageTokyo court rejects damages for man forcibly sterilised at age 14

Listen | Print
By AFP     31 mins ago in World

A Japanese pensioner forcibly sterilised as a 14-year-old under a now-defunct eugenics law failed Tuesday in a legal bid for $280,000 in state compensation.

According to local media, Tokyo District Court found the government was not obliged to pay the man compensation because the 20-year statute of limitations had passed.

A local official confirmed to AFP that the court had rejected the 77-year-old's claims.

The sterilisation operation, which happened without any explanation, took place in 1957.

Despite rejecting the payout bid, the court reportedly recognised that the forced sterilisation had violated the constitutional right of an individual to free choice.

At least 16,500 people were sterilised without their consent under the law, which targeted those with disabilities, and remained in force until 1996.

Last year, the government passed legislation offering the victims 3.2 million yen each ($29,700), an amount campaigners slammed as "failing to meet the seriousness" of the issue.

The legislation, and an apology from the prime minister, only came after victims had begun filing lawsuits in recent years over their experiences.

The Tokyo ruling came in the second such case, after a court in the northern city of Sendai rejected a compensation claim in May 2019.

More about Japan, Discrimination, Court, Disabled, Rights
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Op-Ed: China accuses Australia of spying – Irritated yawns from Aussies
Trump briefed on Russian bounties in February: report
Iraq virus spike risks pushing strained doctors over the edge
Scott Turner Schofield and Rowin Amone make Emmy history in 2020
Op-Ed: COVID-19 survivors — PTSD, delirium, and more as infections rise
Once again, US-Russia tensions soar despite Trump
As surrogacy booms, fears Ukraine becoming 'online baby store'
Up to 500 guillotine victims found in walls of French monument
Trump defends John Wayne legacy over airport 'racism' row
Tech community reacts to Trump’s suspending of H-1B visas