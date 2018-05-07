Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageToddler eaten by leopard in Uganda national park

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Ugandan authorities were on Monday hunting for a leopard that snatched and ate the three-year-old son of a female ranger working in the popular Queen Elizabeth National Park.

The boy had been left in the care of a nanny at the unfenced staff quarters of a safari lodge in the park, when he was taken by the leopard on Friday night.

Wildlife authority spokesman Bashir Hangi said the child had followed the nanny outdoors.

"The maid was not aware the child followed her. She heard the kid scream for help, she intervened but it was too late the leopard had vanished with it in the bush and a search was mounted until we got the skull the next day," he said.

"The hunt is on with the intention of capturing the leopard and removing it from the wild because once it has eaten human flesh, the temptations are high to eat another human being, it becomes dangerous," he added.

More about Uganda, Animal, Children
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Review: David Cook runs Race for Hope, earns Triumph of the Spirit Award Special
Lena Stone talks new single, EP, Eric Church and Keith Urban Special
World's largest dead zone in Gulf of Oman is the size of Florida
Review: Adam Lambert and Melissa Etheridge amazing at GLAAD Media Awards Special
Liberals ask Elections Ontario to investigate Doug Ford's videos
Kris Allen to serve as special guest on American Idol Live tour
New Kia Niro EV to have 450 km or 280 mile range on one charge
Neil Sandilands discusses 'The Flash,' upcoming independent film Special
NASA warns SpaceX that 'load-and-go' fueling is dangerous
Refugee baby inspires French Eurovision quest