To baldly grow: Japan scientists regrow hair at record rate

Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageTo baldly grow: Japan scientists regrow hair at record rate

Listen | Print
By AFP     4 hours ago in Science

Polished pates and thinning thatches may one day be a thing of the past, thanks to Japanese scientists who have developed a way to grow hair follicles at a record rate.

The study used two kinds of cells placed in silicone containers to cultivate "hair follicle germs" -- the sources of the tiny organs that grow and sustain hair.

Led by professor Junji Fukuda at the Yokohama National University, the team managed to cultivate 5,000 within just a few days, enough to replenish hair.

The method is a massive step up from existing laborious techniques that can create just 50 or so "germs" at once.

While human tests might not be on the cards for another five years, ultimately researchers believe the technique could be used to generate luscious new locks.

The technology could also help cancer patients and others with medical conditions that cause hair loss, said Fukuda, whose research was published in the journal Biomaterials.

"Beauty clinics currently often use hair from the occipital region [back of the head] and plant them to frontal areas with hair loss. A problem with this is that it doesn't increase the total volume of hair," Fukuda said.

Existing medication can slow hair loss, but it does not necessarily reverse the problem, he added.

New treatment using the technique may be available in 10 years, the professor said.

While the study offers hope for the hairless, Fukuda debunked some rather optimistic reports suggesting McDonald's fries could help cure baldness.

The silicone used in his study, dimethylpolysiloxane, is reportedly used by the fast food giant in its oil fryers, but consuming the substance alone offers no fringe benefits.

Fukuda said he was baffled by the readers' misinterpretation of his research.

"I have seen online comments asking, 'how many fries would I have to eat to grow my hair?'" he told AFP.

"I'd feel bad if people think eating something would do that!"

More about Japan, Science, Hair
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Microsoft abandons Windows 10 S after less than a year
Future president? Afghan strongman mulls bid for highest office
Central banker takes stab at bitcoin 'bubble'
Halfway to Hazard to open for Montgomery Gentry on tour
Game of Thrones' Peter Dinklage talks Super Bowl LII commercial Special
Construction of the first manned Orion spacecraft has started
Bitcoin drops below $6,000 for first time in three months
Maldives seek to project calm but tourists told to stay away
To baldly grow: Japan scientists regrow hair at record rate
Trouble in paradise: What's happening in the Maldives?