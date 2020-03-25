Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageThree US sailors test positive for virus on aircraft carrier

Listen | Print
By AFP     6 hours ago in World

Three US sailors from the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, the first cases reported on a US Navy ship currently on deployment, officials said Tuesday.

The three have been evacuated and all those they had come into contact with on the vessel, which has more than 5,000 personnel on board, have been quarantined, Acting Navy Secretary Thomas B. Modly told reporters.

The ship was last in port in Vietnam 15 days ago but Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Mike Gilday said it was difficult to connect the cases to a particular port visit.

"We took great precautions when the crew came back from that shore visit, and did enhanced medical screenings of the crew," he said.

Overall, the Navy has 86 coronavirus cases, including 57 active-duty service members, he said.

Last week the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer -- currently in port in San Diego according to US media -- reported one of its personnel had tested "presumptive positive" for the virus.

More about Health, Virus, US, Navy
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Sam Novak talks 'Vegas Goes Dark,' proud moments, and digital age Special
At least 25 dead in attack on Sikh-Hindu temple in Kabul
Op-Ed: US & UAE held wargames against Iran in Abu Dhabi despite pandemic
Sealed borders leave migrants stranded in Moscow's airports
White House, Senate agree on $2 trillion coronavirus rescue plan
Five years on, Saudi struggles to escape Yemen quagmire
One third of humanity under virus lockdown
'It's not rosy': Kenya's flowers rot amid virus slowdown
Trump declares coronavirus fight close to end, but cases rise
Coronavirus calls into question PSA-Fiat Chrysler merger