Breaking News By By Karen Graham 46 mins ago in World Several people have been killed in a shooting at a shopping center in El Paso, Texas, the mayor's chief of staff, Olivia Zepeda told reporters. Police responded to an active shooter call at the Walmart store at Cielo Vista Mall at 1:03 p.m. Saturday. KTSM can also confirm that 18 people were shot inside the Walmart. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time. Law enforcement officials are expected to give a press conference within the hour. Mark Lambie, a photojournalist at the El Paso Times, tweeted a video of medical response teams at the scene of the shooting. Huge medical response to active shooter at Walmart Cielo Vista. elpasotimes 9O4M9uDYdu — mark lambie (@LambieMark) August 3, 2019 Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke (D), who also previously served as the city's mayor and is currently running for president, tweeted his response to the "heartbreaking" tragedy as it was unfolding. Truly heartbreaking. Stay safe, El Paso. Please follow all directions of emergency personnel as we continue to get more updates. Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) August 3, 2019 Agents from the FBI office in El Paso are responding to the incident, the office told CNN. A second mall about 2.5 miles away from Cielo Vista is also on lockdown, according to an employee at a liquor store attached to the mall. Authorities put the mall on lockdown because of the reported shooting at Cielo Vista, Frankie Nunez, an employee at Bassett WB Liquors & Wine, said. This latest shooting scene is unfolding in the same week two employees were fatally shot at a Walmart store in Southaven, Mississippi, and three people were shot and killed at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in California. This is a developing story. Local news station KTSM reports that El Paso Mayor Dee Margo confirms that there are multiple fatalities involved in today's shooting at Walmart. Margo says that three suspects believed to be involved were taken into custody.