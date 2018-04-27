Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageThree Palestinians killed by Israeli fire in Gaza border clashes: ministry

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Three Palestinians were killed by Israeli fire in clashes on the Gaza border Friday, the health ministry in the enclave said, in the latest day of demonstrations dubbed the Great March of Return.

The ministry said two of the men, who it did not identify, were killed by Israeli fire east of Gaza City.

An AFP correspondent saw both bodies at the Shifa Hospital in Gaza City.

A third man, identified by the ministry as 29-year-old Abdul Salam al-Bakr, was killed east of Khan Yunis in southern Gaza.

The deaths brought the number of Palestinians killed since protests began on March 30 to 44.

154 other people were hospitalised for gunshot wounds and tear gas inhalation, Gaza's health ministry said.

As on previous Fridays, protesters gathered at five sites near the border fence, though numbers were down on earlier weeks.

Marchers are demanding the right to return to their homes seized by Israel in 1948.

Israel says that allowing the refugees in would mean the end of the Jewish state, and accuses Gaza's Islamist rulers Hamas of using the protests as a pretext for violence.

More about Israel, Palestinians, Conflict, Gaza, Dead
More news from
Latest News
Top News
China installs 9.65 gigawatts of solar power in 1st quarter 2018
Avicii, electronic music superstar, died of apparent suicide
Kim's security: 'not even an ant can pass through'
EU, US police cripple Islamic State media mouthpieces
Long and winding road before N.Korea denuclearises: analysts
Mamma Mia! ABBA make new music after 35 years
Bitcoin drops below $9,000 but crawls back over for now
Britain in severe slowdown one year before Brexit
Prince William and Kate name baby son Louis
Amazon raising price of Prime membership by $20 a year