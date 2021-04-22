Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageThree of seven Catholic clergy kidnapped in Haiti are released

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Three of seven Catholic clergy who were kidnapped in Haiti earlier this month have been released, a Church spokesman told AFP on Thursday, as the island nation grapples with a rise in violence and ongoing political crisis.

A total of 10 people were abducted in Croix-des-Bouquets, a town northeast of the capital Port-au-Prince, in mid-April, including the seven clergy -- five of them Haitian, as well as two French citizens, a priest and a nun.

Father Loudger Mazile, spokesman for the Bishop's Conference for the island nation, said "the French were not released. There were no lay people among those released."

"Three of the seven clergy kidnapped on April 11 were released," he told AFP.

Haiti, the poorest country in the Americas, is plagued by insecurity and natural disaster.

Kidnappings for ransom have surged in recent months in Port-au-Prince and other provinces, reflecting the growing influence of armed gangs in the Caribbean nation.

Haiti's government resigned and a new prime minister was appointed in the wake of the clergy kidnappings, a move President Jovenel Moise said "will make it possible to address the glaring problem of insecurity and continue discussions with a view to reaching the consensus necessary for the political and institutional stability of our country."

The kidnapped victims were "on their way to the installation of a new parish priest" when they were abducted, Mazile had previously told AFP, with the kidnappers demanding a $1 million ransom for the group.

Authorities suspect an armed gang called "400 Mawozo" -- which is active in kidnappings -- is behind the abduction, according to a police source.

More about Haiti, Kidnapping, Religion, Catholic
More news from
Latest News
Top News
India's Covid-19 surge and the new variant: what we know
Russia orders end to huge military drills near Ukraine
Israel strikes Syria after attack near secretive nuclear site
Gina Tognoni opens up about Soap Con Live virtual fan event Special
How a space doctor keeps astronauts healthy on the ISS
'Watershed' year for Hollywood diversity amid pandemic streaming boom: report
'Beg, borrow, steal:' A fight for oxygen as COVID surges in India
The Oak Ridge Boys talk about 'Life Is Beautiful,' and new album Special
House will vote Thursday on bill to make D.C. the 51st state
Germany faces up to unpredictable post-Merkel era