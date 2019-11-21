Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageThree navy ships held by Russia return to Ukraine port

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Three navy vessels that Moscow seized last year and handed back to Ukraine have arrived at a Ukrainian port, though Kiev said they were stripped of equipment.

The Nikopol, the Berdyansk and the Yany Kapu were seized in November last year in the Kerch Strait, in the most serious confrontation between Russia and Ukraine since the beginning of the conflict in east Ukraine in 2014.

The two gunboats and a tugboat were handed back this week after they were held in evidence following what Moscow says was an illegal breach of the Russian border.

The ships were welcomed back on Wednesday evening by the Ukrainian navy and President Volodymyr Zelensky, who reviewed them in the Black Sea navy port in Ochakiv.

"I am very happy that our navy vessels are back where they belong. As promised, we have brought back our sailors and our ships," Zelensky said.

"Some of the equipment is missing, as well as some weapons," he said. "There will be an investigation. We will see all of the details."

The vessels had to be towed to their destination by other Ukrainian ships and were greeted from the shore by Ukrainians holding national flags.

The Ukrainian defence ministry said that "the Russians have dismantled some communication and navigation equipment on board," and the ships will be examined by Ukrainian investigators and military prosecutors.

This will permit Ukraine to use the information "for judicial review of Russia's actions in Ukrainian and international courts," Admiral Igor Voronchenko said in a statement.

Sailors from the three ships were held by Moscow for months before being released in October in a high-profile prisoner swap with Ukraine, a long-awaited measure aimed at easing tensions ahead of a Ukraine peace summit next month.

The presidents of Ukraine and Russia, with mediation by their counterparts from Germany and France, will meet in Paris on December 9 aiming to end the conflict in eastern Ukraine.

More about Ukraine, Russia, Conflict, Politics, Navy
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Beryl Gastaldello discusses love for swimming, ISL, LA Current Special
Engelbert Humperdinck talks longevity, touring and dedicated fans Special
Women take matters into own fists in Mexico femicide crisis
US quits talks with South Korea after resistance to US demands
Op-Ed: Alien life much more likely than expected — New data
Greece: Turkey needs to end 'blackmail' for migrant aid
Emily Swallow talks 'The Mandalorian' on Disney+ and 'Seal Team' Special
Nadia Bjorlin to star in new 'Days of Our Lives' digital series
Exclusive: Goldy lockS Band fights child abuse with 'Black' video Special
David Cook to play holiday show with Goo Goo Dolls at Paramount